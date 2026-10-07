Seattle weather: Warmer Thursday, then a wet Friday

The Brief Thursday will see fog clear earlier for a warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s, before a fast-moving, weak front brings light rain and breezy conditions on Friday. Friday's cold front will drop lowland high temperatures into the low 60s and lower mountain snow levels to 5,000 feet, bringing a dusting of snow to the higher North Cascades. Cooler, dry weather will settle in over the weekend and into early next week, bringing chilly morning lows in the 40s for the lowlands and the 30s in the Cascade passes.



The fog should break a little earlier on Thursday, setting us up for another nice afternoon across Western Washington.

Tonight will be cool again with increasing cloud cover. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Early Thursday morning will bring cool temps and patchy fog to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be warming up Thursday, as we get to the sunshine faster. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday for many locations.

A weak front arrives Friday

What's next:

The quiet weather pattern changes Friday morning as a weak front moves into the region. This is not a major rainmaker. Rainfall amounts will be light, with the best chances for moderate rainfall across the Cascades and northern portions of Puget Sound. This will be a fast-moving system, so the afternoon looks much drier.

A weak sysetm will bring light to moderate rain to the Puget Sound area on Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Highs will drop from the low 70s Thursday to the low 60s Friday, giving us a much more fall-like feel. It will also be breezy Friday, especially along the coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and waterfront areas of Puget Sound.

There's a hint of winter showing up in the mountains. Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet late Friday night, so the higher elevations in the North Cascades could pick up a dusting of snow.

Chilly weekend mornings

Big picture view:

The cooler pattern settles in this weekend. Saturday morning lows could drop into the upper 30s in the Cascade passes and low 40s in the foothills, with temperatures falling a few degrees more by Sunday morning.

For the lowlands, temps will drop into the 40s.

Cooler weather into next week

Cooler-than-normal temperatures look likely to continue into early next week as low pressure churns over the Gulf of Alaska. The week should start off dry.

Rain returns Friday and temperatures will cool in Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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