Seattle weather: Warm and dry until rain returns on Friday

The Brief Western Washington will remain mostly dry, warm, and sunny through Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s following patchy morning clouds and locally dense fog. A weakening ridge of high pressure will allow a light weather system to bring increasing clouds and shower chances on Friday, lingering into early Saturday. Cooler weather will follow the system over the weekend, dropping daytime highs to around 60 degrees and overnight lows into the low-to-mid 40s across Puget Sound.



Nice weather continues across western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday with patchy morning clouds and fog and sunny afternoons.

High pressure building to our south will keep Western Washington mostly dry and warm through Thursday. We're also going to continue seeing that familiar fall pattern of clouds and fog early, followed by sunshine in the afternoon.

The fog could be locally dense again in spots overnight and early Wednesday, especially near the coast, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and some of the more sheltered areas around Puget Sound. However, a shift in the winds will help reduce the widespread fog and low clouds we've seen recently. For most of us, the clouds should break up during the morning, leading to plenty of sunshine during the afternoon.

Early Wednesday morning will bring cool temps and patchy fog to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures warm up

By the numbers:

Temperatures will remain mild through the middle of the week, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Weak offshore flow will help push temperatures into the low 70s for many locations.

Rain returns to Seattle on Friday

What's next:

By Friday, the ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us dry begins to weaken as a broader area of low pressure develops offshore. That will send a weak weather system into Western Washington Friday, bringing increasing clouds and a chance for rain.

Rainfall amounts should be light, with showers lingering into early Saturday. While Friday and Saturday won't be completely dry, we're not expecting a washout or a significant storm.

Light rain showers return to the Seattle area on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler weekend ahead

What's next:

Behind Friday's system, temperatures will cool down noticeably. Lows will fall into the low to mid-40s around Puget Sound, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s in the Cascades and nearby foothills. Daytime highs will warm to around 60 degrees.

Enjoy the warmth Thursday, because a cooler, more typical fall pattern is waiting on the other side of Friday's rain.

Seattle has a couple more mild, mostly sunny days ahead before clouds and light rain return Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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