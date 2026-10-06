Seattle weather: Morning fog to afternoon sunshine, nice afternoon temps Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday starts cloudy across western Washington before afternoon sunshine returns. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, a few degrees above average for this time of year. Mild weather continues through Thursday before a weak system brings a chance of showers Friday into Saturday.



Morning clouds to start on Tuesday as onshore flow continues. This will lead to afternoon sunshine as weak high pressure ridging is in place. We will continue to see this pattern through at least the middle of the week with high temperatures a few degrees above seasonal average.

Morning clouds to start Tuesday as onshore flow continues.

What's next:

Highs Tuesday will again be a few degrees above seasonal average, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs for east of the cascades will also be warming, with spots reaching the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Highs Tuesday will again be a few degrees above seasonal average, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next seven afternoons for western Washington are trending mostly above average. Highs for this time of year are now in the mid 60s, so getting close to 70 degrees for several days is looking pretty good!

The next 7 afternoons for western Washington trending mostly above average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Weak high pressure ridging continues through Thursday, peaking with highs in the low 70s for western Washington. A weak upper level trough will drop into the Pacific Northwest from Friday evening into Saturday, bringing a few shower chances. Skies look to dry out by Sunday and into early next week.

Weak high pressure ridging continues through Thursday, peaking with highs in the low 70s for western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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