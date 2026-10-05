Seattle weather: Morning fog, afternoon sunshine through Thursday

The Brief Onshore flow will maintain a typical early October pattern across Western Washington, bringing morning low clouds and patchy fog followed by afternoon sunshine and slightly above-average highs in the 60s to low 70s. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week before an approaching weather system brings rain chances Friday evening into Saturday morning. A weekend cooling trend will follow the rain, dropping high temperatures into the low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.



After a foggy start in parts of western Washington, we're settling into a pretty typical early October weather pattern this week.

The big story will be onshore flow keeping cooler marine air in place. That means we'll see plenty of clouds each morning, followed by at least some sunshine breaking through during the afternoon.

For most of the lowlands, the morning clouds should gradually thin out each day. Areas near the coast will have a tougher time clearing and could remain cloudy for much of the day.

Temperatures will be slightly above average, with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s and overnight lows dipping into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Early Tuesday morning will bring cool temps and patchy fog to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds rolling in early this week

Big picture view:

Another push of marine air will bring widespread low clouds Tuesday morning, with some patchy fog possible in spots. Most of the lowlands should see the clouds break up during the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine.

Wednesday will be similar, although temperatures may tick up a degree or two as high pressure nudges back toward the region.

Fog will develop in Western Washington again overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmer Thursday, showers return on Friday

What's next:

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week. Highs should reach the mid 60s to low 70s, with another round of morning low clouds followed by afternoon sunshine for many areas.

Rain chances increase Friday evening into Saturday morning with cooler temperatures on the horizon for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

It will be mainly dry and mild through Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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