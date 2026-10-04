Seattle Weather: Spring-like end the to weekend

The Brief Low clouds and fog cleared after Sunday morning, making way for sunny skies by early afternoon. Temperatures will hit spring-like highs in the 70s today before onshore winds bring cooler, seasonable weather Monday. Partly cloudy skies return early in the week, with light rain expected late Friday into early Saturday.



A very foggy start to our Sunday morning. A dense fog advisory was issued as visibility fell below ¼ of a mile. Fans heading to today's game will need their shades as sunnier skies will be out once the low clouds burn off shortly after kickoff.

Morning fog will burn off with sunnier skies by early afternoon.

A mild afternoon with spring-like highs in the 70s around the region today. The warmth will be short-lived as the high pressure ridge weakens by Monday. Overnight lows will again be mild with lows mostly in the low 50s.

Spring-like afternoon highs in the 70s today with some even in the close 80. (FOX13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will increase by early Monday with another round of fog developing overnight. More clouds will stick around during the day with skies becoming partly cloudy as we kick off the workweek.

Low clouds move back into the region late Sunday night. (FOX13 Seattle)

As the ridge of high pressure flattens, we see an increase of onshore flow leading to more clouds and afternoon high cooling to near normal. Light rain returns by Friday evening into early Saturday.

Afternoon high cool to near normal with light rain by Friday evening.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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