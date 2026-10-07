Seattle weather: Another foggy start Wednesday, afternoon sunshine

The Brief Wednesday starts foggy before mostly sunny skies return, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A fall weather system arrives Friday, bringing showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures into Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday with favorable weather expected for the Seahawks game in Seattle.



A foggy start to Wednesday with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon with nice and mild temperatures. The zonal flow pattern holds over the Pacific Northwest through midweek, bringing another rinse and repeat forecast for Wednesday.

A foggy start Wednesday with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon with a nice and mild afternoon.

What's next:

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again Wednesday afternoon, which is above the seasonal average. Highs for central Washington will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s again Wednesday afternoon, which is above seasonal average.

Looking Ahead:

The next fall frontal system moves inland Friday into Saturday, bringing the return of showers and cooler temperatures. Winds will be breezy at times Friday for western and central Washington. Showers will increase throughout the day, bringing scattered rain into Saturday.

The next fall frontal system moves inland Friday into Saturday, bringing the return of showers and cooler temperatures.

Skies will dry out Saturday with mostly cloudy skies along with cooler temperatures, highs only in the upper 50s. Sunshine returns for Sunday with great conditions for the Seahawks game in Seattle. Nice conditions continue into early next week.

Skies will dry out Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

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