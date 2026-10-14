Seattle weather: Morning passing shower to afternoon sunshine Wednesday

The Brief Light showers move through western Washington early Wednesday before afternoon sunshine returns, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer, sunnier weather arrives Thursday and Friday, with Seattle temperatures reaching the low 70s. Rain returns this weekend, with heavier showers, cooler temperatures and mountain snow possible Sunday into Monday.



A weak system will move through early Wednesday and will bring light showers to start the day. Showers early in the morning will be light and pass through quickly. Mostly cloudy skies will be the main story by the morning commute, but sunshine will return by the afternoon.

A weak system will move through early Wednesday, will bring light showers to start the day.

What's next:

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will start to build Wednesday afternoon through the rest of the week, leading to more sunshine each afternoon.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The temperature trend this week will continue to go up thanks to that ridge of high pressure and offshore flow. Highs in the low 70s are forecast for both Thursday and Friday for Seattle, with some spots getting even warmer in the valleys and foothills. These could be the last round of highs in the 70s for the season, with the last average day of +70F in Seattle being October 8th. Cooler temperatures return into early next week.

The temperature trend this week will continue to go up thanks to that ridge of high pressure and offshore flow.

Looking Ahead:

Sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday with those warmer temperatures, but changes return for the weekend. Winds Thursday and Friday will turn offshore, which will increase wind speeds through the Cascade Gaps to around 20–30 mph. The next trough will dig into the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, bringing a few passing showers. A stronger second system late Sunday into Monday will drop temperatures, bring heavier rain and lower snow levels to around 5000'. We could also see winds get breezy at times with this system.

Sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday with those warmer temperatures, but changes return for the weekend.

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