Seattle weather: Gray, wet and cool Thursday

Thursday will bring the first soaking rain in a while to Western Washington with gray skies and cool high temperatures. This will be the wettest day that most of us have seen since late March.

Widespread rain will continue through the evening commute, so expect a sloppy drive home. Rain will start to break up into on and off showers overnight.

By Friday morning's commute, there should be plenty of dry spots mixed in with a few showers. Much drier conditions will prevail by the late afternoon.

We will be keeping a close eye on snow levels over the coming days as they continue to drop into early next week. I don't expect more than a few inches of snow at the pass levels for now, but stay tuned.

Remarkably, Los Angeles and San Francisco have seen more rain than Seattle so far this year.

Seattle is running almost 3.50 inches below the normal amount of rainfall for the year up to this point. Los Angeles has seen almost double the amount of rain it is used to.

Showers will continue through Saturday as another band pushes through, but Sunday looks mainly dry. More rain and cooler than average temperatures will stick around through the middle of next week.