Seattle weather: Heavy downpours Tuesday, wind and rain Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms are pushing into Western Washington on Tuesday as our pattern of wet weather continues.

Yesterday was the wettest day since December 26, 2022. Sea-Tac had 0.82 inches of rain, which caused several accidents and messy commutes. Heavy downpours could impact the area again today as showers increase this afternoon.

High temperatures will remain cool Tuesday, topping out in the low to mid 60s. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds, sunshine, and heavy showers at times. Thunderstorms are also a possibility this afternoon and early evening before turning into normal widespread rain later tonight.

The next system to impact our area will hit early Wednesday morning, bringing strong wind to some coastal locations and breezy wind to those inland. The position of the low will make a big difference in the strength of the wind. This model (the IBM GRAF) positions the low to hit farther north than some others. This would be more impactful to the southern Washington Coast and northern Oregon Coast (60-70 mph gusts) and could bring strong gusts into the Puget Sound area as well (up to 35-45 mph gusts). The farther south it hits, the less of an impact it will have on the Puget Sound area. Stay tuned to our updated forecasts tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Showers will continue on Thursday and wrap up by Friday. We're looking at a much drier weekend ahead with temps staying cool, in the mid 60s.