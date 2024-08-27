Seattle weather: Sunny skies and slowly warming temperatures Wednesday

Skies have been sunnier today with cooler temperatures and passing showers. We even saw a few rumbles of thunder.

High temperatures today have been well below seasonal average, only topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Winds have been gusty around western Washington, with stronger winds to the east. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for parts of central and eastern Washington through 9pm tonight.

Overnight lows will be chilly after the cooler afternoon and clear skies this evening. Showers will taper, and the wind will ease later this evening.

Skies will be sunnier and highs will be warmer on Wednesday, back to the low 70s.

Skies will remain sunnier and warmer through Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will continue to build through the weekend as flow turns offshore, warming up temperatures into the low 80s. A few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures to start next week.