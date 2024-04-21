Seattle Weather: Chilly overnight, sunny and dry Monday

Sunday was 15 degrees cooler compared to Saturday with highs only topping out in the upper 50s.

Any scattered showers from the daytime have tapered and skies will dry out and clear overnight. Temperatures will get chilly, especially in the Cascade Foothills and the south sound.

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 11pm tonight until 8am Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s and impact sensitive plants.

It will be a clear and chilly start to the day Monday, with mostly clear skies.

High pressure will start to build in for the beginning of the week, making for warmer temperatures and more sunshine.

Highs on Monday will be back to average, low 60s, with more sunshine in the forecast.

Dry skies will continue through Tuesday with warmer temperatures. The chance of showers will return on Wednesday with scattered showers possible through the next weekend.