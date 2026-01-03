Seattle Weather: Coastal Flooding Possible on Sunday

Another round of rain for the lowlands is expected on Sunday. Lowland rainfall totals through Monday will range generally between 0.25-0.50" with coastal areas topping out between0.50-1.00" and 1.00-1.50" for the mountains. Snow levels will drop to near 1500-2000 feet with the wintry mix transitioning to snow during the day on Sunday.

A slow-moving disturbance will continue to push rain onshore Sunday.

Coastal flooding remains an issue through Sunday. A disturbance combined with a full supermoon will bring higher than normal tides. A Coastal Flood Warning is in place for the Pacific coast with inundation of 2.5to 3.25 feet above ground level possible. Warnings are also in place for the San Juans and western Whatcomcounty. For the inland waters, inundation values are forecast tobe a little lower, in the 1.5 to 2.5 foot range. A Coastal Flood Advisory is up for these areas as well on Sunday.

A full supermoon combined with a disturbance offshore will bring higher tides.

By January standards, we will see another fairly mild afternoon as we close out the first weekend of the new year. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday's afternoon highs will be near normal to slightly above.

Breezy and wet on Sunday with mountain snow. As many folks head back to work and school after the long holiday break, the week will start soggy with slightly less rain forecast by the end of the week.