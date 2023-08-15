Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity
Heat Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Heat Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Olympics

Seattle weather: Excessive heat grips Western Washington

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Temps to soar above average Tuesday

The "Excessive Heat Warnings" will continue into Wednesday along with "Red Flag Warnings" into late Tuesday. These conditions are extremely dangerous for fire weather, especially since we are not forecasting rain in the near future.

For the second day in the row, highs are expected to skyrocket into the 90s. The heat hangs on into Wednesday. Dramatic relief arrives by Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 11 p.m. tomorrow for the Seattle region. The warning expires tonight for the coast and South Sound: thankfully, those communities are expecting temperatures to cool a little bit tomorrow. Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory lasts until 5 p.m. today for places in the orange on the map - this includes the Olympics, Everett and Bellingham. 

Fire danger is unfortunately elevated. A Red Flag Warning is posted until 10 tonight for the western slopes of the Cascades. Don't set the state on fire!

Check out highs today:

A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for our big heat wave. Behind it, a batch of cooler air will arrive by Friday, knocking back highs to the upper 70s. 

There might be some light, patchy smoke today from the fire burning in the North Cascades, but air quality shouldn't take a major hit. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says it expects good air quality today.

Take good care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
Meteorologist Abby Acone