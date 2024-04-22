Seattle weather: Increasing clouds, warmer Tuesday

It was a beautiful Earth Day for the Pacific Northwest, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and plenty of sunshine.

We will see increasing clouds later this evening with more clouds into Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be milder compared to last night, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

More clouds will be around Tuesday, but there will be no rain showers.

Temperatures will be warming up due to high pressure over the area and increased offshore flow.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday, but mainly in the mountains. More shower chances stick around into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be slightly below average for the extended forecast.