Seattle Weather: Scattered showers and cooler weekend

By
Updated  April 26, 2024 11:04pm PDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 13 Seattle

More rain, but temperatures warm up late next week

FOX 13 Meteorologist Claire Anderson is tracking a light at the end of the tunnel — literally!

Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 60s today, which was much warmer than Thursday. 

Today's Highs

High temperatures today (FOX 13 Seattle)

We saw some nice sunbreaks along with scattered showers. You can see the rain and sunshine in the view from Gold Mountain this evening. 

mountain, water

Gold Mountain Camera

Temperatures overnight will be mild again as clouds remain. A few spotty showers into early Saturday morning. 

Regional Overnight Lows

Mostly cloudy skies to start Saturday with a few showers, especially in the north.  

High's Saturday will cool down again into the mid to low 50s. It will be below average through the weekend. 

temperatures

Highs tomorrow back to 50s (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will increase Saturday afternoon into the evening, with lowland rain and even some high elevation mountain snow. 

 FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will stick around through the weekend with below average temperatures. Several systems will move through the area and will linger into early next week. A chance of thunder is not out of the question on Monday. Warmer temperatures and drier conditions by the end of the week.  

