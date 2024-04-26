Seattle Weather: Scattered showers and cooler weekend

Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 60s today, which was much warmer than Thursday.

High temperatures today (FOX 13 Seattle)

We saw some nice sunbreaks along with scattered showers. You can see the rain and sunshine in the view from Gold Mountain this evening.

Gold Mountain Camera

Temperatures overnight will be mild again as clouds remain. A few spotty showers into early Saturday morning.

Regional Overnight Lows

Mostly cloudy skies to start Saturday with a few showers, especially in the north.

High's Saturday will cool down again into the mid to low 50s. It will be below average through the weekend.

Highs tomorrow back to 50s (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will increase Saturday afternoon into the evening, with lowland rain and even some high elevation mountain snow.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will stick around through the weekend with below average temperatures. Several systems will move through the area and will linger into early next week. A chance of thunder is not out of the question on Monday. Warmer temperatures and drier conditions by the end of the week.