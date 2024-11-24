Seattle Weather: Scattered showers Monday, calmer week ahead

Scattered showers this weekend will continue into the beginning of the work week. The good news is that a calmer week ahead for the holiday, which includes dry skies and cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers this evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few inches of mountain snow.

Showers will be scattered through the day Monday with a few more snowflakes in the mountain passes. Skies will be mostly cloudy and will be breezy at times, but nothing too strong.

Temperatures will be slightly milder Monday, with highs a few degrees on either side of the seasonal average.

Showers will taper Tuesday as high pressure starts to move back into the Pacific Northwest. Skies will remain drier and cooler through Thanksgiving and even extend into the weekend.

Skies will remain mainly dry around Western Washington into the weekend, but temperatures will remain cooler.