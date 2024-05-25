Seattle Weather: Soggy Sunday in Seattle

Another drippy, cool day today with highs only in the low 50s up north where the convergence zone kept clouds thick and light rain around for most of the day. A few spots did manage to get to near 60 degrees.

A weak front will move onshore on Sunday. This will bring a better chance for more widespread rain around Western Washington. While rain is expected to be light, we may see close to ½ inch north of Seattle.

Afternoon temperatures will once again be cool, only in the 50s. Still running about 10 degrees below our normal late May readings.

We will enjoy sunnier skies for the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday with warmer temperatures. Once we get back to work and school on Tuesday, the rain is once again set to return. Looking ahead to next weekend, we will get a longer break from the rain with highs climbing into the low 70s.