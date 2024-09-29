Seattle Weather: Sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday

We had a nice Sunday with sunshine and a few clouds, along with temperatures that were still cooler. Highs today were in the mid 60s, which is several degrees seasonal average.

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies and cooler overnight temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to low 50s.

Skies will be sunny Monday as weak upper level ridging moves through Western Washington. We will see a few high clouds pass by in the evening.

Skies will be sunny, but the temperatures will still be on the cooler side, in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be dry and mostly sunny with showers chances increasing by the evening/early afternoon. Highs will be warmer Tuesday, back to the upper 60s. A few passing showers are possible early Wednesday, but skies will clear again into the afternoon. Dry conditions continue through Thursday. A few showers are possible on Friday, then we will dry out again for the weekend.