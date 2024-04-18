Seattle weather: More warm weather ahead

If you loved our forecast today, you'll be thrilled about our weather tomorrow. Highs Friday will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s around Western Washington.

Highs this afternoon topped off in the mid to upper 60s for most under plentiful sunshine. Abundant sunshine is on repeat into Friday.



Highs tomorrow will lift into the upper 60s to low 70s. It'll be breezy on Friday, particularly for the Cascade gap communities (e.g. North Bend). In general, gusts of 10-20 mph look likely around Western Washington. Gusts could reach 25-35 mph for the Cascade gaps.

Saturday morning should be dry and sunny for much of Puget Sound, but rain surges into the region in the afternoon and evening. It'll be cloudier and breezy, too.



Lingering showers are a possibility on Sunday. Temperatures cool to the mid 50s.

As much as the sunshine and warmth feels glorious, there are concerns about drought on the horizon. Our mountain snowpack struggled this season. While there's a small chance for light mountain snow for Cascade regions like Stevens Pass and Mount Baker late Saturday to Sunday, it's not going to make a big, positive impact in the way that we'd need for better water resources.



Here's a look at where snowpack stands in percentage of normal.

You can learn the details on the drought concerns in our region here.

Monday will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures surge above normal once again Tuesday as clouds increase. There's a small chance for showers on Wednesday and/or Thursday. Stay tuned for more!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone