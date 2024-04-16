Seattle weather: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return

A cool and cloudy start to Tuesday will lead to a much sunnier afternoon with a few showers in the mix.

High temperatures Tuesday will remain about five degrees below average. Clouds should part this afternoon, bringing back mostly sunny skies for most of Western Washington.

Clouds and rain showers could hang out through the evening commute in the south sound, though most other areas will be under the sunshine by then. Showers will continue to dissipate as they move south later this evening.

It will be a sunnier start to Tuesday night's Mariners game against the Cincinnati Reds. Temps will be cool at first pitch, in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the lower elevations of western Kitsap County near Hood Canal, Thurston County, eastern Grays Harbor County, western Lewis County and the Long Beach Peninsula. These spots could see temperatures drop below freezing Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Frost can damage sensitive vegetation, so make sure to cover up any tender outdoor plants.

These cold mornings ahead will lead to warmer daytime highs. We have a lot of sunshine in the forecast the rest of the work week with slowly climbing temperatures. Next weekend could bring a few showers to the area, especially Saturday afternoon and evening. Any shower activity should be light.