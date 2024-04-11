Seattle weather; Spectacular spring sunshine this weekend

Dark, cloudy skies are in store for Seattle today, but bright, beautiful sunshine will reappear just in time for the weekend.



Cloudy skies will remain firmly in place today. Rain is firing up along the coast and North Sound this morning. Showers track into Puget Sound late tonight.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

The gray, soggy weather today is due to a low pressure system in the Pacific. This storm system will track to the south and a weak high pressure system will replace it. This new weather pattern will give us a lovely weekend.

Showers wrap early Friday. Tomorrow will be remembered as having morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

The weather will be beautiful for the first three games of the Mariners home stand beginning Friday. The roof may be closed on Monday if showers develop. Stay tuned for more updates on Monday's forecast!

The 60s are on tap for the weekend. The sunshine will last all day on Saturday. A few pockets of low-hanging clouds and fog are possible Sunday morning, but partly sunny skies will follow in the afternoon.



Monday and Tuesday, temperatures drop noticeably. There could be light hit-or-miss lowland rain showers with minor mountain snow.



The 60s stage a comeback on Wednesday, along with abundant sunshine.

Happy "Friday Eve!" Have a wonderful day.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

