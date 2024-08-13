Seattle weather: Temperatures almost ten degrees below average Tuesday

After one of the warmest starts to August on record, highs this week in Seattle will fluctuate below average in the 70s on a daily basis.

Highs fluctuate in the 70s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There are question marks about how sunny (or not) this afternoon will be. I'd plan on more clouds than sun. Highs will range almost ten degrees below average, only topping off in the upper 60s to low 70s for most backyards.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the upper 60s to low 70s in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There might be isolated lightning strikes on the northeastern slopes of the Cascades this afternoon.



At times, a small amount of high-level wildfire smoke could push into our skies the next couple of days. However, it should have little to no impact on air quality at the surface.

Highs remain in the 70s this week for Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a very typical pattern for us here in Western Washington: morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine.



Friday looks partly sunny. Saturday is now trending drier. Showers could make a comeback Sunday and Monday.

Slightly wet weather will return to Seattle this upcoming weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a wonderful day!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone