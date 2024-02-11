1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on International Boulevard

One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Seatac on International Boulevard.

Puget Sound Fire said the crash happened near the intersection of S. 170th Street, next to the Denny's.

Northbound and southbound lanes of International Blvd. are currently closed in the area. Drivers should expect delays.

The person who was seriously injured is being transported to a Seattle-area hospital for treatment.

It's currently unknown what led up to the fatal crash.

This is a developing story.