1 dead after crash between car, pedestrian in Seattle: WSP

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash between a car and a pedestrian that happened in Seattle on Wednesday.

At around 12:54 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that there was a collision blocking the three left lanes on Northbound I-5 at Mercer St.

FOX 13 reached out to the WSP, which confirmed that there was a crash between a car and a pedestrian resulting in at least one death.

The WSP is still investigating, and more information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.