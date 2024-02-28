Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after crash between car, pedestrian in Seattle: WSP

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash between a car and a pedestrian that happened in Seattle on Wednesday.

At around 12:54 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that there was a collision blocking the three left lanes on Northbound I-5 at Mercer St.

FOX 13 reached out to the WSP, which confirmed that there was a crash between a car and a pedestrian resulting in at least one death.

The WSP is still investigating, and more information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.