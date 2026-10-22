11 injured in SR 24 work bus crash in Grant County, WA

The Brief Eleven people were injured Thursday morning following a collision between a work bus and a semi-truck on State Route 24 in Grant County. The crash occurred near milepost 53 in a remote area west of Othello, completely blocking the roadway with no immediate reopening time. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues, and further updates are pending.



At least 11 people were injured after a collision between a work bus and a semi-truck Thursday morning.

(Washington State Patrol)

11 injured in SR 24 work bus crash near Othello

What we know:

The Washington State Patrol District 6 public information officer made the first announcement on social media just after 7 a.m., calling it a "critical incident."

Troopers say it happened on State Route 24 near milepost 53. This stretch of highway is fairly remote, sitting in eastern Grant County about 20 miles west of Othello.

The roadway is fully blocked, with no estimated time for reopening.

Just before 9 a.m., troopers confirmed that 11 people were taken to area hospitals, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

SR 24 closed for crash investigation in WA

What they're saying:

"The roadway will be closed due to troopers investigating please avoid the area," Washington State Patrol District 6 PIO announced on X. "Updates will be provided as they come in."

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time. Troopers said more updates will follow.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Washington State Patrol District 6 PIO.

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