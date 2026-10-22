DUI suspect crashes into state patrol cruiser on I-5 in Federal Way, WA

The Brief A driver was arrested for driving under the influence early Thursday morning after crashing into a Washington State Patrol cruiser on northbound Interstate 5 in Federal Way. Troopers had been blocking the HOV lane for an earlier collision when the patrol vehicle was struck, though the trooper inside was uninjured. The suspect sustained minor injuries, was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and now faces DUI charges.



A driver was arrested for DUI after smashing into a Washington State Patrol cruiser on I-5 in Federal Way Thursday morning.

(Washington State Patrol)

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared multiple photos of the wreckage on social media, saying that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on northbound I-5 at South 272nd Street.

What we know:

Troopers were blocking the HOV lane for another crash when the patrol car was struck. The trooper was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Authorities say the man who crashed into the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. They will face charges of driving under the influence.

What we don't know:

Further information about the crash troopers were initially responding to is limited at this time.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson and additional communications between FOX 13 Seattle and the Washington State Patrol.

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