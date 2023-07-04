2 women killed in Mountlake Terrace fire

Fire officials are determining what caused a deadly townhouse fire late Monday night in Mountlake Terrace.

Crews responded at about 10:20 p.m. to a report of large flames visible at the Lake Village Condominiums off Lakeview Drive.

According to South County Fire, there was a townhouse engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Two women who lived in the home died.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the scene and one south County firefighter was treated at the scene for minor heat exertion, officials said.

Three townhomes were damaged and Support 7 and the Red Cross will be helping six residents displaced by the fire.

It's still unknown how the fire started and the cause is still under investigation.