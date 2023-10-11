4 teens arrested for armed robberies in Bellevue and Redmond

Police arrested four teenagers for two armed robberies in Bellevue and Redmond Tuesday night.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), at around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the 7-Eleven store near the corner of 148th Ave. NE and Main St. in Bellevue.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled. The clerk told police he was robbed by two men, who displayed knives and threatened them before stealing tobacco products.

Officers brought out a K-9 unit to search for the suspects, but they were nowhere to be found.

About an hour later, police in Redmond responded to a similar robbery at another 7-Eleven near the corner of NE 51st St. and 148th Ave. NE.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, and they attempted a traffic stop near 140th Ave. and Main St. The driver took off, driving on the wrong side of the street at high speeds. Since there was extreme danger involved, officers canceled their pursuit.

Later that night, officers contacted a group of people who were walking in the area where the suspect vehicle was last seen. Those people were then positively identified as the suspects in both robberies and all of them were taken into custody. All the stolen goods were also recovered.

According to the BPD, four of the five suspects were teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17. Two of them had been reported as runaways.

The four teens were booked into the King County Youth Detention Center, and the fifth suspect, an adult, was interviewed and released.

Both armed robbery incidents are being investigated by the BPD and the Redmond Police Department.

This is a developing story.