Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven giving away free Slurpees on 7/11

If you’re trying to beat the heat, 7-Eleven is helping you cool down with a free Slurpee.

The convenience store chain is giving away its frozen treats on Thursday, July 11, 2024, to celebrate its 97th birthday. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Free Slurpee Day 2024.

What are the rules for Slurpee Day?

Customers can stop by participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores to grab a free small Slurpee drink.

"*ahem, is this thing on? * its 7/11 aka FREE #SLURPEEDAY!!!," the company tweeted.

Thursday's giveaway marks the 22nd straight year that 7-Eleven has held the summer promotion.

How many Slurpees can you get on Free Slurpee Day?

The company noted that 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get another free small Slurpee by scanning their rewards information on Slurpee Day to redeem before July 31.

"Additionally, customers can grab $1 deals starting today on fan-favorite items like pizza and 7-Select™ gummies, through July 23," the company said in a press release. "To keep the celebration going, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members the chance to enter to win FREE sips and snacks, including Slurpee drinks, for a whole year by shopping participating products."

The convenience store chain is also teaming up with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to create a special edition Slurpee drink cup "that showcases the creativity and self-expression that Slurpee inspires through art."

"Slurpee Day is more than just a birthday celebration for 7-Eleven; it’s a beloved tradition that brings communities together," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "This year, we’re thrilled to share this day with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and make a positive impact on kids’ health and in our communities through our in-store fundraising efforts."

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven, Inc. has more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada that are operated, franchised and licensed.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.