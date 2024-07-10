Seattle Weather: Summer temperatures continue, just not as hot

It was another warm day with highs again in the upper 80s, but it was definitely cooler compared to yesterday's record highs. 10 degrees cooler this afternoon in Seattle at SEA Airport.

COMPARING TEMPS

High temperatures still topped out in the upper 80s this afternoon, 10 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for Central and Eastern Washington through 10 p.m. this evening.

HEAT ALERTS

Tonight we will start to see more onshore flow, which will help to bring cooler temperatures overnight.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Overnight lows will be a few degrees cooler this evening, dropping into the upper to mid 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

The skies on Thursday will again be sunny with clear and calm conditions into the afternoon.

TOMORROWS FORECAST (FOX 13 Seattle)

High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler again on Thursday afternoon, but highs will remain above the seasonal average.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Sunny and warm conditions will remain in the extended forecast, with still no rain in sight. We will only see a slight cool down into next week.