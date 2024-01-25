Anonymous caller reports finding body inside Tukwila Park, police investigating

A death investigation is underway after an anonymous caller reported finding a body at Tukwila City Park Wednesday evening.

The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) says the caller reported seeing the body inside the park near 65th Ave. S. Authorities say the caller did not provide additional information because he had a warrant.

Officers arrived at the park Wednesday night but couldn’t find anything because of low visibility. After resuming the search in the morning, officers located the body with drug paraphernalia nearby.

The TPD says the death does not appear to be recent.

The body has been turned over to the medical examiner to determine an exact cause of death.

This is a developing story.