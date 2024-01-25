Seattle Police seek information on people at scene of building fire

Seattle Police are seeking the public's help to identify several people of interest at the scene of a building fire in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department recently released a video, recorded by one of the persons of interest, showing a fire burning inside a building near Rainier Avenue S. and S. Dakota Street on November 28, 2023. The fire eventually grew and destroyed the building.

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in recognizing any of the voices, clothing or people shown in the video.

The video shows multiple subjects entering and leaving the building, commenting on the growing fire.

Anyone with information about the identity of the people in the video is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.