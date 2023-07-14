Archdiocese of Seattle settles 2 sexual abuse claims against clergy members

The Archdiocese of Seattle announced final settlements for two separate claims related to allegations of sexual abuse by clergy members a few decades ago.

The claims involved Brother D.P. Ryan who served at O'Dea High School in Seattle in 1986, and Father John Forrester, who was at St. Teresa Catholic School in the early to mid-1970s.

The settlements totaled $200,000. Both clergymen allegedly involved have since died.

Both Ryan and Forrester are identified on the archdiocese’s List of Clergy and Religious Brothers and Sisters for Whom Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Have Been Admitted, Established or Determined to be Credible when the list was originally published in January 2016.

To report any suspicion of abuse by any Church personnel, contact local law enforcement. If anyone has knowledge of misconduct by a member of the clergy, an employee or a volunteer of the Archdiocese of Seattle, call the archdiocesan hotline at 1-800-446-7762.