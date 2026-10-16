Armed parent stops gunman in deadly Oregon elementary school shooting

The Brief Three children (ages 5, 8, and 11) and a teacher were killed, while another child (age 7) and a teacher (age 54) remain critically injured following a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon on Thursday. An armed parent, identified by family as Kaylub Giamanco, chased the gunman inside the school and shot him. The shooter was identified as a 16-year-old Bend resident who forced his way into the school using a shotgun purchased by his mother.



An armed bystander who chased down and fatally shot a teenage gunman inside an Oregon elementary school Thursday has been identified as a local father of two children who attend the school, according to family members and officials.

The tragic attack at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, left three children and one teacher dead, while a fourth student and another teacher remain in critical condition.

5 dead, including suspect, in Bend, Oregon school shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, when authorities received an initial 911 call reporting a person firing shots into a vehicle outside Silver Rail Elementary School.

The suspect, a local resident armed with a shotgun purchased by his mother, forced entry into the school building by shooting through locked doors.

Police tape is placed outside Silver Rail Elementary school, where a shooting took place, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Bend, Ore. (AP Photo/Joe Kline)

Responding officers arrived within three minutes of the initial emergency calls, entering the school at 1:02 p.m. where they located the gunman deceased inside.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz confirmed that an armed community member had pursued the teenager into the building and shot him, preventing further casualties.

The Associated Press reported that family members later identified the bystander as Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old resident and father of two students enrolled at Silver Rail Elementary.

What they're saying:

"He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel and community for the outpouring of love and support," Freeman said, noting that her son is a lifelong resident of Bend, a mountain-ringed city of about 100,000 in central Oregon.

She said her family was asking for privacy "during this difficult time."

Hours after the shooting, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek - without naming Giamanco - said he had followed the gunman into the school and helped end the rampage as police began arriving on the scene.

"To the community member who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life: Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well," said Kotek.

Trump says the shooting could have been much worse

On Friday, President Donald Trump praised the actions of a "great hero" who he said "took care of business."



"It's a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding the tragedy otherwise likely would have been much worse.

Who is the suspect?

What we know:

The suspect was among the five reported killed.

According to officials, the alleged shooter was a 16-year-old Bend, Oregon resident, who was armed with a shotgun.

What we don't know:

Police haven't publicly identified the teen gunman or member of the public who shot him, only saying that the gunman was found dead inside the building minutes after the school shooting was first reported.

What's next:

The Bend Police Department plan to release additional information about the shooting at about 2 p.m. PT on Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bend Police Department, the Associated Press, statements from Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and FOX LOCAL reporting.

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