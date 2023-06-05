Arson investigation underway after suspicious fire damages train trestle near SR 12

article

A suspicious fire broke out Saturday on a train trestle near State Route 12 in Grays Harbor County.

The fire happened near milepost 26 in Malone on June 3, prompting an arson investigation by the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office and the Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a report of the fire around 3 p.m. and arrived at the scene in three minutes. They discovered a 5-foot by 5-foot fire on the train trestle, which runs parallel to SR 12. Heavy smoke from the fire covered the highway.

East Grays Harbor Fire District firefighters quickly responded and put out the fire. The trestle was damaged and will require repairs before train traffic can resume in the area.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office is working with the Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad to further investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grays Harbor Dispatch at 360-533-8765. Case number 23-12441.