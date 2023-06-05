At least 2 hurt in fire at Skyway apartment building

article

At least two people were hurt in a fire at an apartment building in Skyway on Monday.

Firefighters were called around 1:00 p.m. to a 2-alarm fire in the 12600 block of 57th Ave. S.

Authorities said two people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Crews had the fire mostly knocked down by 2:00 p.m., according to the Zone 3 Public Information Officer.

The King County Sheriff's Office was providing traffic control at the Valley View Apartments.

READ NEXT: SPD: Search for stolen motorcycle leads to seizure of guns, 100 lbs of marijuana

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and source of the fire. No further details have been released.