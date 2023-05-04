SPD: Search for stolen motorcycle leads to seizure of guns, 100 lbs of marijuana

The search for a stolen motorcycle led Seattle Police to seize a half-dozen guns and a hundred pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.

Seattle Police were called to reports of a stolen motorcycle in Bryn Mawr-Skyway early Wednesday morning.

Officers were given an address near S 116th Pl and Renton Ave S to search for the bike. They arrived and served a search warrant before 7:30 a.m., but were unable to find the motorcycle.

Police instead found two guns that were reported stolen, one from Renton and one from King County.

Police amended their search warrant and went into the property, where they seized four more guns and roughly 100 lbs of marijuana.

During the operation, police detained two 32-year-old men, a 40-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. All of them were released at the scene, except for one of the 32-year-olds, who was booked into King County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant.