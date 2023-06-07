WDFW: Black bear struck by car in Snohomish County neighborhood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies and other agencies are warning the public about a black bear that was seen roaming around the Cathcart area Wednesday afternoon.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office sent out the initial alert at around 12:43 p.m. About an hour later, the South Snohomish Fire Department posted a photo of the bear digging through trash in the neighborhood near the Silver First Fire Station.
County deputies and Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) Police located the bear, which they say appears to have been struck by a car. The bear is still alive and "healing," and was observed returning to a forested greenbelt.
Authorities are asking if anyone sees the bear to not approach it, and go inside. As a precautionary measure, the public is asked to bring their trashcans inside.
The WDFW says black bears are common across much of Snohomish County.
This is a developing story as the search for the bear remains active.