WDFW: Black bear struck by car in Snohomish County neighborhood

Deputies and other agencies are warning the public about a black bear that was seen roaming around the Cathcart area Wednesday afternoon.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office sent out the initial alert at around 12:43 p.m. About an hour later, the South Snohomish Fire Department posted a photo of the bear digging through trash in the neighborhood near the Silver First Fire Station.

County deputies and Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) Police located the bear, which they say appears to have been struck by a car. The bear is still alive and "healing," and was observed returning to a forested greenbelt.

Authorities are asking if anyone sees the bear to not approach it, and go inside. As a precautionary measure, the public is asked to bring their trashcans inside.

The WDFW says black bears are common across much of Snohomish County.

This is a developing story as the search for the bear remains active.