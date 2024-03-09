Bothell apartment shooting: Suspect shot by deputy faces felony charges

A man who was shot by a deputy at a Bothell apartment complex is now facing several felony charges for holding a woman against her will and charging at deputies with a weapon.

Timothy D. Ewald, 29, was involved in a standoff with Snohomish County deputies on February 7.

According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), Ewald barricaded himself inside an apartment with a 56-year-old woman, along with a child.

When deputies entered the apartment, Ewald reportedly charged at them with a weapon, and deputies then shot at him, according to SMART.

Related article

Ewald was taken to Harborview for his injuries, and no one else was seriously injured in the standoff.

Ewald was booked into Snohomish County Jail and now faces charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree burglary, and first-degree burglary (domestic violence).