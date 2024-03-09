Expand / Collapse search

Bothell apartment shooting: Suspect shot by deputy faces felony charges

By Will Wixey
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Deputy shoots DV suspect in Bothell

An investigation is underway after a deputy shot a suspect in an apartment complex in Bothell Thursday morning.

BOTHELL, Wash. - A man who was shot by a deputy at a Bothell apartment complex is now facing several felony charges for holding a woman against her will and charging at deputies with a weapon.

Timothy D. Ewald, 29, was involved in a standoff with Snohomish County deputies on February 7.

According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), Ewald barricaded himself inside an apartment with a 56-year-old woman, along with a child.

When deputies entered the apartment, Ewald reportedly charged at them with a weapon, and deputies then shot at him, according to SMART.

Related

Bothell apartment shooting: Domestic violence suspect shot after charging at deputy, investigation underway
article

Bothell apartment shooting: Domestic violence suspect shot after charging at deputy, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a deputy shot a suspect inside an apartment complex in Bothell Wednesday night.

Ewald was taken to Harborview for his injuries, and no one else was seriously injured in the standoff.

Ewald was booked into Snohomish County Jail and now faces charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree burglary, and first-degree burglary (domestic violence).