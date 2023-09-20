Bremerton city council passes unauthorized camping ban

The Bremerton City Council has voted to pass an ordinance that bans camping in public spaces.

The ordinance was passed 6-1 during a council meeting on Wednesday night.

The new measure will not include a list of city-owned properties where the law couldn't be enforced, which would have allowed people to legally camp at those sites.

Instead, city council members will re-define what is considered available shelter-- that's expected to include areas outside of city limits, as long as there's transportation to get there.

It's unclear when the ordinance would go into effect.

Bremerton joins the likes of Tacoma, Kent, Lakewood, Marysville and Edmonds, who have passed similar measures.

The city of Burien is currently considering such a ban.