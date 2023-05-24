Bullet grazes woman's head after man tries robbing her purse at Pt. Defiance Park, suspects at-large

Police in Tacoma are trying to track down the suspects who shot at a woman after trying to steal her purse on Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 5:37 p.m, at Point Defiance Park when South Sound 911 got a call after asking for help.

Police say a 55-year-old woman was walking back to her car when an armed man came up to her trying to steal her purse.

The incident took both police and residents, like Brian Ebersole who lives nearby, by surprise.

"This is unusual activity for this area," Wendy Haddow, with Tacoma Police said.

"This is one of the biggest and best urban parks in the country. It’s been here over 100 years the community loves it, and in general I would say it’s a very safe place," Ebersole said.

That sense of safety violated.

Some are concerned, as the incident happened in broad daylight near the rose garden.

"At some point the shot was fired," Haddow said.

The bullet grazed the woman's head. Luckily, not a life-threatening injury. She was conscious and talking when she was taken to the hospital.

"The suspect fled in a car believed to be occupied by others also," Haddow said.

There are very few details about the man involved, and police need are asking for the public's help in filling those gaps.

"This is not just a number for us," Haddow said. "I think that at this time we have quite a bit of gun violence that is going on around the nation it can’t just be addressed by police officers and as you know our whole community has started to pull together to come up with solutions."

Detectives are doing everything they can to find those responsible. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.