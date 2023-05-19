Tacoma Police hunt for armed man, and teen suspects involved in robbery

Tacoma Police are asking for the community’s help to catch several dangerous suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened last week.

Tacoma Police report five suspects stole beer from the Bartell Drugs on 6th Avenue in Tacoma on May 9.

When an employee confronted them, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, investigators say.

Surveillance video captured images of two of the suspects, police say three other teenagers were also involved.

The suspects escaped in a stolen KIA, which police say has already been recovered.

The Bartell Drugs is feet away from a Wells Fargo where police say a similar incident happened in February.

Investigators tell FOX 13 News in that incident, someone reported being robbed at gunpoint while sitting in their car outside the bank. The incident also involved teenagers; however, police say they arrested the suspects in that case.

The suspects in this recent armed robbery are still on the loose.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma and Pierce County is also offering up to a one thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges.

You can submit anonymous tips by using the P3 Tips app or calling 1-800-222-TIPS.