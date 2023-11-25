Cantaloupe salmonella outbreak causes deaths, illnesses across 32 states

At least two people have died and dozens more have become severely ill after consuming cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products connected to a salmonella outbreak, causing concern among top U.S. health officials.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 99 cases of illness have been reported as of the latest update. Of these cases, 45 have been hospitalized. Unfortunately, there have been two deaths reported.

FILE - In this photo illustration a cantaloupe is seen sliced open.

The CDC says new cases have now been reported in 17 additional states , bringing the total outbreak to 32 states and Canada . The latest onset date recorded was Nov. 10.

Here's a look at the case count map. (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Since the outbreak was first reported on Nov. 17, an active investigation has been ongoing to determine whether other products are associated with illnesses.

Several recalls related to cantaloupes were issued on Wednesday. Crown Jewels Produce recalled whole fresh cantaloupes, Sofia Produce expanded their recall of fresh whole cantaloupe, and CF Dallas recalled fresh cut fruit products made from whole cantaloupe that were also subject to recalls.

According to the CDC, if you eat food contaminated with salmonella, you may experience food poisoning within 12 to 72 hours.

The symptoms usually last 4 to 7 days, including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. People with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and children under five years of age are more likely to have severe infections.

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their healthcare provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

