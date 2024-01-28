Auburn house fire leaves child in critical condition, adult seriously injured

A child is in critical condition and an adult was seriously injured in an Auburn house fire early Sunday morning.

When fire crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., 11 residents of the home had already evacuated. Crews attacked the fire from inside the home to confirm that everybody made it out.

The fire broke out at a home on 19th Pl. SE and Hemlock Street SE, near the Muckleshoot Casino. Firefighters focused mainly on the second floor of the house, which had a tremendous amount of fire coming out of it.

Both the child and adult were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Crews said other residents refused treatment but some with minor injuries went to a local trauma center.

The Red Cross is assisting residents of the home to get them the resources they need.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.