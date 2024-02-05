Clark Co. man sentenced to 15 years on top of 108-year sentence for child porn, rape of infant

A former Washougal resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse-- which will run concurrently to his 108-year state sentence for child sexual abuse.

Washougal is a city in Clark County that is east of Vancouver and just on the Washington/Oregon border.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 29-year-old Steven Rian Price made videos of the rape of two infants in a motel room. He then used online platforms like Discord and Skype to send the videos of the rape. One of the infants was a child of an acquaintance.

A day after one of the videos was uploaded in 2019, Discord officials alerted law enforcement.

Price lived with his spouse in the motel room. It's unclear if they were involved or aware.

OregonLive.com reported that one of the victims was his 10-month-old daughter.

Before his arrest, Child Protective Services (CPS) had terminated the parental rights of Price and his spouse and had four children removed from their care, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in 2021.

CPS said they were unaware of the birth of the victim in this case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to OregonLive.com, all the children were adopted into families not related to Price or his spouse, and all the children had their names changed and moved out of state.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said, "The seriousness of this offense cannot be overstated. The crime was unspeakably cruel and depraved. No words can describe the horrors of the abuse… The victims will live with this for the rest of their lives."

