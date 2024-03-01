Court docs: Everett murder suspect shot ex's boyfriend after refusing to shake hands

The man accused of shooting and killing another man at an Everett apartment complex last April did so after the victim refused to shake his hand, according to court documents.

On April 29, 2023, at around 10:40 p.m., Snohomish County 911 received multiple calls about a shooting at the Crystal Springs Apartments in Everett.

Police arrived at the scene and located a man outside of the building with an apparent gunshot wound to his neck. He later died at the scene.

Several 380 auto fired cartridge cases were recovered from the lawn in front of the building.

Police say the suspect in this shooting, identified as 30-year-old Malik Fulson, killed the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.

Fulson says he was dating the girlfriend of the victim when she was 15-16, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police that Fulson asked the victim if they were "good" before attempting to shake his hand. When the victim refused, Fulson backed away while staring the victim down, court documents state.

Law enforcement claims witnesses said they saw Fulson shooting the victim multiple times a short time later.

Featured article

Police say GPS data from Fulson's phone also tied him to the crime scene, along with various witness statements.

Fulson was arrested on February 28, 2024 and later interviewed by police. Fulson denied killing the victim, saying he knew who did it but refused to "snitch," according to court documents.

After the interview, Fulson was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Fulson is a known Rolling 60's Hoover Crip gang member and has multiple previous convictions, including assault, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree robbery, harassment/threats to kill, and a dangerous weapon violation. His most recent conviction was for a Protection Order Violation in December 2022.