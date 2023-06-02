Crews recover body of climber on Mount Rainier

The body of a climber who died on Mount Rainier this week has been recovered' said National Park Service officials.

At about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a climber in a guided group collapsed near the summit of the mountain.

According to a news release from Mount Rainier National Park, the climber wasn't breathing, didn't have a pulse and CPR was unsuccessful.

The climber has been identified as 41-year-old Brian Harper who was from Bremerton. He was part of an expedition led by Alpine ascents International, one of the licensed guide series on the mountain.

Climbing guides with Alpine Ascents and the Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. worked rangers from the National Park Service to help bring Harper's body down the summit.

Crews used the park's A-STAR helicopter to bring his body down on Thursday.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death.