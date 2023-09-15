Crews respond to float plane crash in Lake Sammamish; 1 dead, 1 injured

Crews are responding to a deadly float plane crash in Lake Sammamish that happened Friday morning.

At 11:11 a.m. the Bellevue Fire Department (BFD) sent out an alert confirming the crash. They are saying the crash happened northeast of Weowna Park.

Bellevue Fire Department

The BFD announced that one man died in the crash, and another man survived, but is in critical condition. Crews say only two people were in the plane.

Officials say a group of jet skiers helped get one of the victims to shore.

Crews are closing roadways in the area.

FOX 13 has a crew on the scene gathering new information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.