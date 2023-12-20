Man hit, killed by bus on Highway 99 in Lynnwood; lanes blocked

Southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Lynnwood were blocked after a man was fatally struck by a bus Wednesday morning.

The collision happened north of 156th Street Southwest, and delays will likely extend into the morning commute between Paine Field and Lynnwood.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was crossing the street when he was hit. Investigators said the man wasn't in a crosswalk at the time and wearing all black.

The driver of the bus is cooperating with investigators and say there were no signs of impairment.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.