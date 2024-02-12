Police investigate deadly crash in Monroe

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened along SR-2 in Monroe Monday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department (MPD), westbound SR-2 has reopened to traffic. The roadway was closed moving north and south on N Kelsey St. for several hours.

Officers tell FOX 13 that a car hit a person and that person died at the scene. The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

As of 10:20 a.m., information about the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.